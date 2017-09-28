Tanveer urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehrik
e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for reforms in national
institution.
The PTI should bring suggestions for reforms in the
accountability bureau, he said while talking to a private news
channel.
The members of PTI should adopt positive attitude for
discussing the matters of national affairs, he said.
To a question, he said that Malik Riaz was very close to
Pakistan Peoples Party. Malik Riaz was not playing any role for
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), he added.
To another question he said that the PML-N was facing the
cases and that the accountability process should also be started
for PTI, he added.
