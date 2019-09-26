Talks ongoing for Khan-Brook long-awaited showdown

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Matchroom Sport promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that talks are ongoing for the long-awaited showdown between British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan and Kell Brook.

“Talks ongoing, but nothing too serious at the moment. I think they both want a fight in December, and then try and make the fight in the spring,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Khan (34-5, 21 KO’s), 32, a former 140-pound world titleholder, recently announced a renewed interest in facing his longtime rival. A bout between the two English boxers