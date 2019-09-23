Taliban’s delegation visiting Beijing for consultations on peace, reconciliation in Afghanistan: China

BEIJING, Sep 23 (APP):Afghanistan’s Taliban delegation is currently visiting China for consultations with the Chinese officials on the situation in Afghanistan and the process of promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Monday said.

“Head of the Taliban Political Office in Doha, Mullah Baradar and several of his assistants have recently come to China for consultations. The delegation and officials of the Chinese foreign ministry exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the process of promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.