Talent hunt programme to be launched to develop strong national hockey outfit: Manzoor Jnr

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Newly-appointed chief selector of Pakistan hockey team Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior said on Wednesday that he would launch a talent hunt programme to look out for the youngsters, who could be groomed to make a strong national outfit.

“I’ve a plan to start holding open trials in different cities of the country by the end of September or early October to spot hockey enthusiasts from 16 years old to 18 years old, who can be trained for World Cup 2022 and 2024 Olympics,” he told APP.

Manzoor, who on Tuesday was selected Chairman of the Selection Committee with Khalid Hameed, Waseem Feroze and Ayaz Ahmad as its members, said he along with his team would visit every nook and corner of the country to hold the trials and find out promising players. “Sitting in drawing rooms and making teams on whatsapp won’t help. We need to set a long-term plan and try to unearth the hidden talent at an early age and for that we’ll have to go to the field.”