Talal terms JIT report ‘Dharna-3’

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
MNA Talal Chaudhry Monday termed the report of joint investigation
team (JIT) ‘Dharna-3’ (third sit-in).
Talking to a private news channel, he claimed the JIT was directed
by the Supreme Court to seek answers of 13 questions on the Panama Papers issue but it could not find anything in that regard.
He alleged that the JIT also pressurized a witness to take back his
statement in the case.
The MNA said about 400 persons were named in the Panama Papers,
but only Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family presented themselves for accountability.
Talal recalled that the elected government of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was toppled in 1999 by a dictator and he was sent into exile, but the
people of country once again elected him as prime minister.
He said some elements were hatching conspiracies against the elected
government who could not see progress and development in the country.
