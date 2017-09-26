Talal hopes justice would be done in Nawaz Sharif’s case

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (APP): Minister of State for Interior,
Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
is appearing before the Accountability court hoping that justice
would be done.
“Nawaz manifested respect for law and constitution by
appearing before the Accountability Court. We expect that justice
would be done,” he said talking to media at NAB Court prior to Nawaz
Sharif’s appearance before the court.
“If we see the previous proceedings, Nawaz Sharif was
penalized on the basis of `Aqama’ by making Panama papers an
excuse,” he said and added, the former Prime Minister has been
sentenced on a piece of paper `Aqama’ which is commonly held by
people.
He said Nawaz Sharif always endeavored to uphold honour of the
institutions and his appearance before the court is also an example
for the fact.
“He is abiding by the law and desires that justice is done,”
Talal Chaudhry said as he raised objection on previous proceedings
claiming that there was something somewhere falling short in meeting
the requirements of justice.
He dispelled the information of blocking roads for Nawaz
Sharif’s travelling to NAB Court and said, all roads were open and
traffic was running smooth. “No barricades or hurdles were erected
on the route and people were freely moving on roads to reach their
destinations.”
He also rejected the notion that workers were given any call
to protest before the court and said, some people might have
themselves reached the scene to welcome their leader.
Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif would remain party leader and
day will come when he once again becomes Prime Minister of Pakistan.
On a question about early elections by Imran Khan, the minister
said, this desire of political pigmies would not bear fruit and
elections would be held on time in 2018.
He said some political jugglers are in trauma on Nawaz
Sharif’s return and his appearance before the court. “Nawaz Sharif
would continue to respect the courts and serve the masses and nobody
can stop him from alleviating masses suffering.”
Talal hopes justice would be done in Nawaz Sharif’s case
