Talal asks Imran Khan to avoid negative politics

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Central leader Pakistan Muslim League

(N) Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday advised the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to do something for welfare of people in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and avoid negative politics.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Talal Chaudhry said that

Imran Khan should learn from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was busy in completion of development projects.

He said that Imran Khan should use polite language rather using

rough language.”If Imran Khan considers him a leader than he should

behave like a leader.”

He said that Imran Khan was frustrated from losing his graph

of popularity in KPK.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ready to talk to

everyone on issues that the country was facing like terrorism, power

shortage etc. in order to initiate development projects.

He said that Imran Khan couldn’t collect a single prove against

Maryam Nawaz due to which he didn’t use her name in the supreme court.