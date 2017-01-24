Talal asks Imran Khan to avoid negative politics

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Central leader Pakistan Muslim League
(N) Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday advised the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to do something for welfare of people in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and avoid negative politics.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Talal Chaudhry said that
Imran Khan should learn from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was busy in completion of development projects.
He said that Imran Khan should use polite language rather using
rough language.”If Imran Khan considers him a leader than he should
behave like a leader.”
He said that Imran Khan was frustrated from losing his graph
of popularity in KPK.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ready to talk to
everyone on issues that the country was facing like terrorism, power
shortage etc. in order to initiate development projects.
He said that Imran Khan couldn’t collect a single prove against
Maryam Nawaz due to which he didn’t use her name in the supreme court.
