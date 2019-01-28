Taking care of orphans collective responsibility: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said his prime objective was to take due care of the special persons, orphans and needy people and bring happiness in their lives.

He said that special villages would be established across the country for provision of education, health care and other facilities to these people.

He expressed these views while talking to Founder of Deaf Reach Education Service Richard Geary who called on him here.