Tajikistan keen to enhance trade with Pakistan: Ambassador

SIALKOT,April 19 (APP): Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sher

Ali Jonono Wednesday said that adequate efforts were underway for

enhancing bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Talking to APP at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of

Pakistan (SIMAP), he said that there was wide scope for establishing joint ventures in various trade fields in Pakistan and certain proposals were under consideration of Tajikistan government.

He invited Pakistani business community to consider investment in

Tajikistan.

The Ambassador stressed on business community of Sialkot to participate

in trade fairs and exhibitions for introducing Pak-made products in Tajikistan,adding that such efforts would enable them see the market and potential for Pakistani products.

Earlier,addressing the members of SIMAP, he emphasized the need of

developing close business contacts between Sialkot based and Tajikistan businessmen.

In his address of welcome, Chairman SIMAP Jehangeer Babar Bajwa said that Sialkot would become a milestone in enhancing cooperation between private sectors of both the countries, adding there were lots of opportunities for foreign investors in Pakistan.