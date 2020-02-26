Tajikistan ambassador calls on CM

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed relations of mutual interest.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoyed brotherly relations

and it was the right time to promote relations on durable lines.

“Pakistan is the most attractive tourist-destination because of its rich cultural

diversity,” he said. The province enjoyed a unique position as tourist attractions were

scattered in Thal, Cholistan, Pothohar and other areas, he added.

He emphasized that cultural heritage of the Punjab was centuries-old and very unique in

the world.

The Punjab government had also introduced various tourism promotion projects as

cooperation would also be expanded with Tajikistan in agriculture and other sectors.

Similarly, people-to-people contacts would be enhanced and cultural exchange would

give a new dimension to the bilateral relations. The exchange of trade delegations would

further promote economic relations, added Usman Buzdar.

On this occasion, Ismatullo Nasredin said that cultural and historic heritage of Lahore was

unique and expressed the desire to promote trade and economic cooperation with the

province.

Tajikistan’s Honorary Consul General Nazir Ahmed Paracha and others were also present.