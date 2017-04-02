Taimur retains 50th National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship title

PESHAWAR, April 2 (APP): Taimur Naseer of PAF lifted the trophy of the 50th National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship for the second time in a row with his gross score six under 210 over 54-holes here at PAF Golf Course on Sunday.

Taimur has also got the honor of winning the golden jubilee edition of

Maj Varner Challenge Cup which is part of the event in way back 1929,

Inayat Ullah Yousafzai of Peshawar Golf Club got the honor of winning Sir Bolton Cup with his Net score six under 210 and Miss Ami Qin of America won famous Miss Gai Cup.

The Championship is the oldest of the country carrying trophies presented by Sir Bolton, Major Varner and Miss Gai in way back 1929.

Taimur, who recently represented Pakistan in Bangladesh Open and got fourth position there, added par 72 to his overnight 70 and 68 by finishing his three-day rounds with his gross 210, six under over 54-holes.

Taimur carded 36 each at front and back nine with three birdies at hole no. 3, 6 and 17 and made a single bogy at hole no. 5, 9 15.

Khushal Khan with his gross score five over par 221 with 77, 75 and 69.

Khushal added his best round of three under 69 to his overnight 77 and 75. He made three birdies and five single bogies besides a double bogy at hole 10.

Saqib Tufail of Lahore Gymkhana remained at third with his gross score

five over par 221. Saqib Tufail added 75 to his overnight 72 and 74. Saqib added 38, two over par at front nine and 37, one over par at back nine with three birdies and a double bogy at hole no. 2 besides singles bogies at hole no. 7, 10 and 13.

In the Net, Inayat Ullah Yousafzai of Peshawar Golf Club with his Net

score 210 got first position, followed by Shahid Farooq with 211 and Akbar Qayyum Bukhari with the same score 211 took second and third position respectively.

In the ladies event Miss Ami Qin of America, leaving in Islamabad,

clinched the Gai Cup over her Net score 69, followed by Miss Attiua Anjum, international Tahira Nazeer and Mrs. Col. Tariq.

“It is a good round of my life even as I did not play three under earlier on,” Amni Qin told APP in a post round talks.

“Certainly with this my handicap will improve and if I got my card I will show this to Islamabad Gymkhana,” she added.

In the Boys Under-17, Abdullah Sultan got first position, followed by Sanan Yousaf and Shehriyar while in the Net Ahmad Arshad got first position, followed by Muhammad Bin Qasim and Hanan Khan.

In the Boys Under-14, Laraib got first position, followed by Shazil and Dharmal while in Net Basil, Raza Waheed and Haziq got trophies.

In the 11-18 HCP gross Wg Cdr Shahbaz A. Khan won first prize, followed by Sami Shinwari and Arbab Haroon while in Net Col. Waseem Ahmad remained first, followed by Flt Lt. Abdul Waheed and Maj Muneem Raza.

In the Senior Amateur international golfer Col. Saud Khan got first

position, followed by Col. Syed Shahadat Hussain and Dr. Abdul Haq while in Net Brig. Iqbal Khan got first position, followed by Idrees Khalid

and Jamal Ul Hasnain. In the Veteran Amateur Col. Syed Mushtaq got first position, followed by Sq Ldr Iltaf and Col. Alam Zeb.

At the end, the chief guest Brig. Ghulam Hassan Joya gave away

trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up and other position holders. A total of 160 golfers took part.