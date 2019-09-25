Taimur elected Chairman, Asia Pacific golf federation

LAHORE, Sep 25 (APP):Pakistan’s international golfer,Taimur Hassan was elected as the Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation in the general body meeting of the APGF held in Shangai,China.

This is a huge honor for Pakistan and with this attainment ,international golf will now travel to Pakistan in a big way, said the information made available to APP here on Wednesday.

Taimur who has been elected for a term of three years is an internationally known golfer who has many accomplishments to his credit .