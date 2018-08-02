Tahmina Janjua calls on AJK president

MIRPUR (AJK), August 2 (APP)::Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary Tahmina Junjua called on the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the recent situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) including massive human rights violations and murders.

President AJK strongly condemned the harassment and persecution of the Joint Resistance Leadership and the illegal incarceration of Aasiya Andrabi and her companions in the occupied

valley.

He said Indian aggression has intensified after the imposition of governor rule in IoK

and young Kashmiris peacefully protesting against Indian occupation have been

arrested during search and cordon operations and sent to prisons all over India.

He in his remarks praised the government of Pakistan

and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their committed and resolute stance on

the Kashmir issue.

He said people and the government of Pakistan have always raised the Kashmir

issue and have actively advocated the right to self-determination of the

Kashmiri people.

Foreign Secretary Tahmina Junjua said Pakistan has always raised the issue of Kashmir at all international fora and the government of Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support in the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris in attaining their right to self-determination.

AJK president said the report released by the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights has shone the light on the crimes against humanity being committed in IoK and helped expose India’s apparatus of state terrorism and state-sponsored violence.

After the release of this report the international community, international organisations and the

United Nations has no justification left in not taking necessary steps against India and helping Pakistan and Kashmir in ending the oppressive rule of India in the occupied territory, he added.