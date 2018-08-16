Tahir, Mehvish wins Independence Day Badminton titles

PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Tahir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Police and Mehvish clinched the trophies of the KP Independence Day Badminton

Tournament played under the aegis of KP Badminton Association and Directorate

of Sports KP here at Indoor Wadood Hall on Thursday.

Member Provincial Assembly Malik Wajid Khan was the chief

guest on this occasion. Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, Secretary KP

Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amajd Khan, Director Development Niamat

Ullah Khan, players, officials and spectators were also present.

In the Men singles talented Tahir Khan defeated

international Zuhaib Khan in the marathon three sets battle, the score was 19-21,

21-18 and 11-19. Tahir lost the first set at 19-21 wherein Zubaib Khan, the

current U-18 National Champion and represented Pakistan in Qatar, Dubai,

Malaysia, and Thailand, played well.

When Tahir lost the first set, he staged a strong

comeback and won the second set by 21-18 and did the same in the third and

decisive set at 21-19. Tahir and Zuhaib also exhibited some good overhead

smashes and cross court smashes and received thundering applauses from the sitting

spectators.

In the women singles Mehvish defeated former KP No. 1

Urooj Khan in the other thrilling final wherein both stretched to three sets

battles, the score was 23-21, 22-24, and 21-19. Both Mehvish and Urooj Khan

played well and gave each other a tough fight. They were also tried their hard

for a single point but at the end Mehvish succeeded in toppling her strong

senior rival Urooj Khan by 2-1.

In the Under-17 final Daniyal defeated Shahan by 2-0, the

score was 21-18 and 21-19. At the end, the chief guest MPA elected from PK-75

Malik Wajid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes.

Qari Adnan, the currently national Under-16 Champion, was

awarded Rs. 15000 in cash and full kits bag by DG Sports on his excellent

performance of becoming national champion. He also given full kits bag

including rackets, shoes, shirt and track-suite to the national junior champion

Ihtisham and National U-19 Champion Hamza, both are hailing from Peshawar.

In the ID Archery national archer Israr won Independence

Day Archery Championship organized by KP Archery Academy of Miss Sara Khan.

Wajid got second position in the 50m shooting. In the 30m Salman got first

position, followed by Talha and in the 20m Haris got first, Ihtisham took

second position. In the special persons event Zarwar got first position,

followed by Ayaz Khan on his wheelchair.