Taekwondo team to leave for US Open C’ship on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan’s taekwondo outfit will
feature in the US Open Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to be held
there from January 31 to February 3.
“Our four athletes and one official will leave the country on
January 29, while our one athlete is already in the USA,” President
Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Waseem Ahmed told APP on Monday.
He said Pakistan team was comprised of two male and three female
athletes.
He said Taha Naseem would represent the country in poomsae
imaginary U-30 kg category, Yasir Javed in U-40 category, Ayesha
Noor will compete in -53 kg senior category, US-based Mahnoor will
fight in -55kg U-17 category and Najia Rasool would vie in U-30 kg
poomsae and fight.
Masroor Zaman will accompany the team as coach. “Our athletes
are in good shape and we are expecting good results from them,” he
added.
