T20 World Number 1, Pakistan aims to beat Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):World number 1 and masters of the shortest version of cricket, Pakistan aims to beat young and under strength Sri Lanka in the T20 opener of the three-match series here Saturday at famous Gadaffi stadium and rival teams head coach Rumesh Ratnayake optimistic of his teams fight back.

The home side easily wrapped up the three match one day international series 2-0 at Karachi after the opener was washed out.

Ten senior Sri Lankan players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour of Pakistan and fresh blood was infused thee side to fill the gap.

Pakistan team established supremacy by winning second ODI by 67 runs followed by five wickets win the third match. Despite the ODI series loss ,Rumesh Ratnayake is expecting a lot from his young side and praises its performance in the ODI series and believes it has all the potential to outshine Pakistan team in the T20 games, barring the fact that his team is missing its top notch experienced players.