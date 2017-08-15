SYP Pakistan office bearers oath taking ceremony held at RPC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): State Youth Parliament

(SYP) Pakistan Tuesday held an oath taking ceremony here at

Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) for its office bearers in which

student leaders from all over Pakistan participated.

The oath was taken by its president Shaheer Sialvi, a

press release said.

Addressing on the occasion the president said the teachings

of Allama Iqbal were essential to deal with the current circumstances

of the country.

He said they would never compromise on the ideology of Pakistan and

the youth would take initiative to raise the issues of Kashmir and

Palestine at the international forums.

He said Pakistan gravely needed the unity among different

groups of Muslims and this was the reason, the SYP collected the student

leaders from different student organizations on the platform of

the SYP.

President Palestinian Union of Students Dr Same Shehada also

participated in the convention.

He said the youth was an asset for any country.

He greeted the cabinet of SYP on this occasion and said Pakistan

and Palestinian youth should join hands to promote the unity among Muslims of the world.