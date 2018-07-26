Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari of PTI wins PP-1 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek e Insaaf’s (PTI) candidate Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1 Attock-I by securing 39,567 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Haider Akbar stood second by securing 24,140 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) candidate Muhammad Salman Sarwar grabbed third position by getting 24,007 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.27%.