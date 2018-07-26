Syed Tauseef Hussain Shah of PML-N wins PP-160 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Syed Tauseef Hussain Shah has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-160 Lahore-XVII by securing 50,571 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate Raza Masood stood second by securing 6,427 votes and Muhammad Shafiq of Allah o Akbar Tahreek grabbed third position by getting 2,015 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.25%.