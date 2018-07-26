Syed Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi of PPPP wins PS-75 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Syed Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-75 Sujawal-1 by securing 61,407 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Ismail Memon of Muttihida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan stood second by securing 7,358 votes and Najaf Ali Khan Leghari, an independent candidate, grabbed third position by getting 2,908 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 43.53%.