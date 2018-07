ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Syed Qaim Ali Shah has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-26 Khairpur-I by securing 48,242 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Abdul Gaffar Shaikh stood second by getting 28,116 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Shahnawaz with 1,405 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 50.18%.