Syed Noor hails PM’s decision to declare film industry

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Film Producers
Association, Syed Noor on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif for giving industrial status to Pakistan film industry
formally.
Talking to APP, Syed Noor said that it was the longstanding
demand to declare the local film industry officially so that
people related to the industry could enjoy facilities like other
industries.
He said that all stakeholders of film industry were very
happy over the announcement. He said that the film industry
had also appreciated the government for taking decision to
set up a film academy in Islambad.
