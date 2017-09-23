Syed Noor for religious harmony in Muharram

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Film Producers

Association Chairman Syed Noor on Saturday said it was a

responsibilty of people, including artistes, to maintain

religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram.

Talking to APP, he called upon artistes to cooperate

with the government and law enforcement agencies to

maintain peace during the holy month.

He said a lot of artistes and directors were holding

Majalis, adding that the film industry had stopped its working

during Muharram.