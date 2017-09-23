Syed Noor for religious harmony in Muharram

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Film Producers
Association Chairman Syed Noor on Saturday said it was a
responsibilty of people, including artistes, to maintain
religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram.
Talking to APP, he called upon artistes to cooperate
with the government and law enforcement agencies to
maintain peace during the holy month.
He said a lot of artistes and directors were holding
Majalis, adding that the film industry had stopped its working
during Muharram.
