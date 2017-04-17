Syed Noor for proper time to film in cinema houses

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Chairman Pakistan film producers
Association, Syed Noor Monday stressed the need for proper time to film in cinema houses.
Talking to APP here, he regretted that better and popular Pakistani
films were put off from the screen despite earning business.
“If a popular film is given reasonable time in a cinema house, the film
will definitely carry out a good business”, he added.
