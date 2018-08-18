Syed Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM

KARACHI, Aug 18 (APP):Acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah, as the Chief Minister of the province, in an impressive ceremony held at Governor House.

Shah has assumed his responsibility as Sindh CM for the second

consecutive term. The ceremony among others was also attended by Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari and other senior members of the party including Senator Sherry Rehman and others.