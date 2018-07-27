Syed Imran Ahmad Shah PML-N wins NA-147 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Syed Imran Ahmad Shah has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-147 Sahiwal-I by securing 120,697 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor Khan stood second by getting 86,462 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party candidate Rana Amir Shahzad Tahir getting 22,765 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.04%.