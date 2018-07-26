Syed Iftikhar Hassan of PTI wins PP-254 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Syed Iftikhar hassan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-254 Bahawalpur-X by securing 36,644 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Syed Amir Ali Shah stood second by securing 27,403 votes while an Independent candidate Arif Aziz Sheikh grabbed third position by getting 24,545 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 53.73%.