Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah of PPPP wins PS-68 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-68 Tando Muhammad Khan-I by securing 32,659 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mir Ali Haider Talpur of Grand Democratic Alliance stood second by securing 20,736 votes and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Muhammad Altaf Nizamani grabbed third position by getting 13,801 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.98%.