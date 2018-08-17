Syed Ali Zafar leaves for New Delhi to attend last rites of former Indian PM Vajpayee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar on Friday left for New Delhi to represent Pakistan at the last rites of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a televised statement before his departure the minister said that purpose of his visit was to attend funeral of Vajpayee and express condolences with the family of the deceased, friends, Indian people and the government.

He said that Vajpayee was a strong advocate of peace in the region and the world and he was a seasoned and visionary politician. He said that Vajpayee was desirous of proactive role of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in regional progress and prosperity and people of Pakistan appreciated all those who worked for regional progress.

The Pakistani delegation includes Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal and officials of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.