Syed Abrar Ali Shah PPP wins NA-211 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Syed Abrar Ali Shah has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-211 Naushahro Feroze-I by securing 110,914 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Allalahando Shah Alias Zafar Ali Shah stood second by getting 80,485 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Candidate Qamarul Zaman by getting 6268 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.49%.