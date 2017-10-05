Switzerland needs to do more to keep ‘dirty money’ at bay: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 5 (APP): Highlighting the problems posed by illicit

financial flows globally, including undermining rule of law and human rights, a United Nations human rights expert has called on Switzerland to ensure that so-called dirty money which stems from tax evasion and corruption does not enter its financial market.

Despite significant efforts in adopting legislation and improving

procedures to detect suspicious transactions, the risk that the Swiss financial market is used for money laundering remains, Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, the UN expert on foreign debt and human rights, said in a statement issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).