Swimming camps enter in its second day under supervision of foreign coaches

LAHORE, Aug 1 (APP): The four-day Coaches and Swimmers camp entered in its second day with a large participation of 125 boys and 35 girls learning finers points of the game under the useful guidance of British swimming coach Nick Gillingham and Leady Jo on Tuesday here on Tuesday at the SBP international pool.

Both the experts delivered lectures highlighting the modern

techniques of the game to young swimmers.

Speaking on the occasion, British swimming coach Nick Gillingham

said he felt very comfortable in Pakistan. “We feel as if we

are in our home country. The way Sports Board Punjab led by DG Zulfiqar Ghumman is focusing on the promotion of sports and providing young athletes plenty of opportunities one can predict bright future of sports in Pakistan”, he added.