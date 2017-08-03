Swimmers,coaches shortlisted from swimming camp

LAHORE, Aug 3 (APP)- The high profile Coaches and Swimmers camp concluded at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex

at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Thursday.

On the fourth and final day of camp British swimming coach Nick Gillingham and Leady Jo taught the modern swimming techniques to

local swimmers through video technology.

The foreign coaches have shortlisted 24 swimmers including 16 boys

and 8 girls out of 160 swimmers and 20 coaches including 14 male and

six female trainers for further training. After strenuous sessions

four talented swimmers will be picked for international level training

in England.

After the final day training activity, Nick Gillingham and Leady

Jo gave detailed answers to participants of camp in a question/answer session.