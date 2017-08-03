LAHORE, Aug 3 (APP)- The high profile Coaches and Swimmers camp concluded at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex
at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Thursday.
On the fourth and final day of camp British swimming coach Nick Gillingham and Leady Jo taught the modern swimming techniques to
local swimmers through video technology.
The foreign coaches have shortlisted 24 swimmers including 16 boys
and 8 girls out of 160 swimmers and 20 coaches including 14 male and
six female trainers for further training. After strenuous sessions
four talented swimmers will be picked for international level training
in England.
After the final day training activity, Nick Gillingham and Leady
Jo gave detailed answers to participants of camp in a question/answer session.
Swimmers,coaches shortlisted from swimming camp
