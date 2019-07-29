Swati, Bokhari discuss e-voting facility for expatriates with president

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari Monday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues relating to the electronic voting facility for the overseas Pakistanis, a President House statement said.

Acting Chairman NADRA, Zulfiqar Ali and senior officials from Election Commission of Pakistan also attended the meeting.