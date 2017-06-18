`Suri Jagek’ traditional practice to be placed at UNESCO’ list of Intangible Heritage’ soon

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Monday accepted the nomination of vanishing Kalash practice of `Suri Jagek’ filed by Pakistan for placing it at `UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding’.

`Suri Jagek’ is a traditional Kalash metrological and astronomical practice of observing the sun, the moon, stars and shadows with respect to the local topography.

Talking to APP, Joint Secretary, NH&LH Division, Nazir Ahmad

informed that the nomination for placing this practice at UNESCO’s

list was filed by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH)

Division on March 29, 2017 and approved by UNESCO now.

After acceptance of this nomination now, UNESCO will complete

all the necessary requirements and then place this diminishing

practice of Kalash people on its list of intangible heritage, he

said.

Nazir Ahmad said this was the first ever nomination of

intangible cultural heritage filed by Pakistan independently and

approval of this nomination by UNESCO is indeed a matter of pride

for the country.

The nomination was filed by NH&LH Division with an aim to

safeguard this traditional practice of Kalash community which was

vanishing due to reducing number of Kalash people, he said.

This initiative will also give this traditional Kalash

practice a new identity and recognition at international levels.

He said “Cultural heritage of Kalash is facing various threats

and there is urgent need to preserve this unique culture of Chitral

district which is rich in both tangible and intangible cultural

heritage.”

Nazir Ahmad said “it is responsibility of the federal

government to safeguard tangible and intangible heritage of the

country and preserve it for the upcoming generations”.

Kalash valley is situated in Chitral District in northern

Pakistan and surrounded by the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The inhabitants of the valley are the Kalash people, who have

a unique culture, language and they follow a form of ancient

Hinduism.