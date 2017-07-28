Supreme Court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was disqualified Friday by the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict, following a judicial probe under Article 62 of the Constitution.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of

Section 99(f) of Representation of Peoples Act and Article

62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan and therefore he is

disqualified to be a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora,” the

decision of the five-member bench said about Nawaz Sharif, who still

had almost a year in power.

The court in its final verdict termed Nawaz Sharif’s

failure to disclose his “un-withdrawn receivables constituting

assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE” in the general

election of 2013 – the major reason for his disqualification.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is required to

take all necessary steps under the Constitution to

ensure continuation of the democratic process,” the order added.

The five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice

Shiekh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan unanimously disqualified

the prime minister.

The bench had earlier ordered formation of a joint

investigation team (JIT) after a trial, on a number of

petitions that sought answers to questions raised by a trove of secret documents unearthed by an International Consortium of

Journalists that exposed how politicians, bureaucrats and

businessmen had stashed away billions of dollars of their

wealth, ostensibly to save tax in the safe havens of Panama.

The PTI filed its petition on August 29, 2016 seeking the

prime minister’s disqualification, which along with others of

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of Awami Tehreek and Jamat-e-Islami,

was accepted by the court in October.

The six-member JIT headed by an additional director of the

Federal Investigation Agency and members from Securities and

Exchange Commission, State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability

Bureau, Military Intelligence and Inter Services Intelligence, in a

60-day probe submitted the ten-volume report.

Announcing the verdict, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said the judgment

was in continuation of judgments dated 20-04-2017 in constitution

petitions No 29, 30 of 2016 and constitution petition No 03 of 2017,

which ended up in the following order of the court:

“By a majority of 3 to 2 (Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Gulzar Ahmed,

JJ) dissenting, who have given separate declarations and directions, we

hold that the questions how did Gulf Steel Mill come into being; what

led to its sale; what happened to its liabilities; where did its sale proceeds end up; how did they reach Jeddah, Qatar and the UK; whether respondents No 7 and 8 in view of their tender ages had the means in

the early nineties to possess and purchase the flats; whether sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani

is a myth or a reality; how bearer shares crystallized into the flats;

who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of M/s Nielsen

Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, how did Hill Metal

Establishment come into existence; where did the money for Flagship Investment Limited and other companies set up/taken over by respondent

No 8 come from, and where did the working capital for such companies

come from and where do the huge sums running into millions gifted by respondent No 7 to respondent No 1 drop in from, which go to the heart

of the matter and need to be answered. Therefore, a thorough

investigation in this behalf is required.”

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a

notification disqualifying Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from being a

Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) with immediate effect,

whereafter he shall cease to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The court stated that the National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) shall within six weeks from the date of this judgment prepare

and file before the Accountability Court,

Rawalpindi/Islamabad, the following References, on the basis of

the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigating

Team (JIT) in its report and such other material as may be

available with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB

having any nexus with assets mentioned below or which

may subsequently become available including material that may come

before it pursuant to the Mutual Legal Assistance requests sent by

the JIT to different jurisdictions:-

a) Reference against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

(respondents No. 1), Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Maryam Safdar),

(Respondent No. 6), Hussain Nawaz Sharif (Respondent No. 7),

Hassan Nawaz Sharif (Respondent No. 8) and Capt. (Retd).

Muhammad Safdar (Respondent No. 9) relating to the

Avenfield properties (Flats No. 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield

House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom). In preparing and

filing this Reference, the NAB shall also consider the

material already collected during the course of

investigations conducted earlier, as indicated in the detailed

judgments;

b) Reference against respondents No. 1, 7 and 8

regarding Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment, as

indicated in the main judgment;

c) Reference against respondents No. 1, 7 and 8

regarding the Companies including Flagship Investments

Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited,

Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited (formerly

Quint Eaton Place Limited), Quaint Limited, Flagship

Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint

Paddington Limited (formerly Rivates Estates Limited),

Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI),

Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc; and

Capital FZE (Dubai).

d) Reference against Ishaq Dar (respondent No. 10)

for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of

income, as discussed in the judgment unanimous rendered by

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice

Ijaz ul Ahsan;

e) NAB shall also include in the proceedings all

other persons including Sheikh Saeed, Musa Ghani, Kashif Masood

Qazi, Javaid Kiyani and Saeed Ahmed, who have any direct or

indirect nexus or connection with the actions of respondents No.

1, 6, 7, 8 and 10 leading to acquisition of assets and funds beyond

their known sources of income;

f) NAB may file supplementary Reference(s) if and when

any other asset, which is not prima facie reasonably accounted

for, is discovered;

g) The Accountability Court shall proceed with and

decide the references within a period of six months from the date

of filing such References; and

h) In case the Accountability Court finds any deed,

document or affidavit filed by or on behalf of the respondent(s)

or any other person(s) to be fake, false, forged or fabricated,

it shall take appropriate action against the concerned person

in accordance with law.

The bench requested the chief justice to nominate a judge

of this court to supervise and monitor implementation of this

judgment in letter and spirit and oversee the proceedings conducted

by NAB and the Accountability Court in these matters.

The court commends and appreciates the hard work and efforts

made by Members of the JIT and their support and ancillary staff in preparing and filing a comprehensive and detailed report as per

our orders. Their tenure of service shall be safeguarded and

protected and no adverse action of any nature including transfer

and posting shall be taken against them without informing

the monitoring Judge of this Court nominated by the chief justice.