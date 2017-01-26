Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Panama case till Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa adjourned the hearing of Panama case till Friday (tomorrow).

During the course of proceedings, a second letter signed by Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani was submitted to the Supreme Court for clarifying the Sharif family’s business ties and money trail in the Middle East.

The letter was accompanied by transaction details and auditor’s reports regarding the Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai and the Azizia Steel Mills in Jeddah.

Other documents submitted in the court today by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s counsel included a land acquisition deed for the Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai and a letter verifying the existence of the mills, as well as other documents pertaining to the sale of the Gulf and Azizia mills.

Details of business interests were also furnished along with Hasan Nawaz’s reply, which also mentioned business interests owned by the Qatari prince.