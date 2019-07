ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any discrimination as it believed in supremacy of the law.

Talking to private news channel, she said that arrest of Irfan Siddiqui, a close adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif was done under tenancy law.