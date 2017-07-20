Supremacy of democracy to be protected at all cost:Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani on Thursday reiterated that supremacy of

democracy and parliament would be protected at all cost.

Before proroguing the session, he said “Democracy,

rule of laws and parliament will be protected at all

cost.

He said, in case any threat to the system, he will

be at the front to protect it.

Responding to the point raised by Senator Usman

Kakar about the payment of honorarium the employees of

PTV, APP and Radio Pakistan who were deputed for

coverage of the budget session, he said, all the concern

departments had already been written about the payment

of the honorarium.

Meanwhile, winding up discussion of the a motion,

minister for Federal Minister for National Food Security

& Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said the

government is trying to reduce the cost of production.

He said the government had already reduced GST on

some agricultural products from 17 per cent to 12 per

cent while on fertilizer it had completely been

abolished.