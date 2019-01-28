KARACHI, Jan 28 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said that supply of clean drinking water to the citizens of the metropolis was among the top priorities of the federal government.
Addressing a meeting to review the pace of work on K-IV project, he said that the federal government would continue cooperation with the provincial government for completion of the project.
Supply of clean drinking water to Karachi among top priorities of government: Imran Ismail
