Super excited to play in Pakistan Super League: Dale Steyn

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League this year.

He will be featuring for two-time champions Islamabad United in the league which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

“Hello everybody in Pakistan. Just a quick message to say that I am super excited to come over and join Islamabad United,” Steyn said in a video that he tweeted. He then proceeded to give details of portals where fans can buy tickets to the matches.

“Come and watch us play, really looking forward to it and I’ll see you guys at the games. Cheers!” This is will be the first time that the PSL is played entirely in Pakistan with the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi hosting the matches.

Steyn’s announcement puts an end to all the speculations that have surfaced in the past few days that the champion fast bowler might miss out on the entire season of the Pakistan Super League due to International commitments.

Steyn, 36, retired from Test cricket as South Africa’s all-time highest wicket-taker in August 2019 to prolong his career in competitive cricket and recently said that he is looking forward to the T20 World Cup later in the year