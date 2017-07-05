Summoning PM’s daughter for investigation was unethical: Parliamentarians

LAHORE, July 5 (APP): Provincial ministers and members of
the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday said that summoning
the daughter of prime minister for investigation was unethical
as she had done nothing wrong.
“Our leadership is facing the worst accountability for
the sins which they did not commit,” they added.
The ministers – Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir,
Tanvir Aslam, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Zaeem Hussain Qadri and
Malik Ahmed Ali – said a single family was being targeted in the
name of accountability and unethical tactics were being
used for the purpose.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the family of a
prime minister was treated shabbily, they added.
They said the entire nation was with Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family and backed his policies.
They suggested that accountability should be done across the
board and not of a particular family.
Meanwhile, MPAs Majid Zahoor, Mian Marghoob Ahmed,
Mian Naseer and Azma Bukhari said that hidden forces were out
to malign the family of the prime minister.
They recalled that during unconstitutional and illegal
era of Pervez Musharraf, the Sharif family had undergone
the worst accountability but nothing was proved against them.
They maintained that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) leader would again emerge victorious and foil all
conspiracies being hatched against him.
The MPAs said some elements, who did not want
development in the country, were determined to stop
development process through their negative politics, but
they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.