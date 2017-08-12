Summit, Expo from Aug 17 to celebrate Pakistan’s 70 years’ development journey

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Connecting past achievements with country’s future advancements, a three-day high leve “Development Summit and Expo” would begin here on Thursday, August 17 to celebrate historical developments and transfer the mission of sustainable progress to the younger generation.

“The stakeholders” engagement in the moot would initiate a development discourse which stems from a positive outlook on the achievements of the past and nourishes from the efficient and effective policy framework of the present,” Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said in an exclusive interview with APP here.

He was of the view that the purpose of the moot was not only highlighting developments of last 70 years but also to engage young generation in the future development of the country.

“The summit and expo will not only highlight the historical developments that have taken place during the country’s past 70 years’ long journey but will also create awareness among the youth about these achievements to encourage them devise strategies, plans and work for future development of the country,” he added.

The three-day moot, which is being arranged in connection with the 70th Independence Day celebrations, will deliberate upon the policies responsible for growth in different sectors of economy besides promoting the messages of love, peace and solidarity among the citizens.

“We have finalized all the arrangements to make the summit a big success,” Shoaib remarked adding that this unique and informative moot was conceived by Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal during his tenure as Minister Planning, Development and Reform.

He said that for execution of this idea, Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi provided full patronage and support.

Giving details about the summit and expo, he said that it would comprise three brainstorming session focusing on exploring new trends and dimensions in light of previous historical developments, finding new strategies to bring Pakistan’s economy among top 25 world’ economies by 2025 and projecting soft image of the country at international level.

Shoaib Siddiqui informed APP that renowned experts from within the country and abroad as well as those who rendered great contributions in freedom struggle, have been invited in the summit to share their valuable knowledge and experiences with the audience.

The experts will highlight the historical developments that took place in different sectors including education, energy, environment, health and communication in the sessions of the summit which will be informative for the students as well as researchers.

The conference would also look at the reforms introduced by the incumbent government to overcome the shortcomings of the previous policy frameworks, particularly, the socioeconomic initiatives undertaken the Pakistan Vision 2025 to whom the recent economic resurgence can be attributed.

The proposed conference is structured in a way that it also serves as a platform to initiate a dialogue where ideas, thoughts and questions are expressed and tackled in an open environment to ensure a sustainable and inclusive development process in the country.

Moreover, the 70 years of Pakistan Development Expo will present a visual journey of decade-wise development timeline of key projects. Starting from 1947, the major development projects of each decade will be presented.