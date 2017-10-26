Summary sent to PM for granting university status to NCA: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday apprised the Senate that a summary has been sent to the Prime Minister for granting university status to National College of Arts (NCA) so that new colleges could be set across the country.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said it was policy of the College to open regional centres in all provinces after the College was granted University status.

He said after approval of the summary, it would be presented before the National Assembly in the shape of bill for final approval.

He said it was also pertinent to mention here that the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting held on June 21, 2017 has recommended giving university status to NCA.

The committee also proposed to set up NCA campuses in Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar, he added.

To another question, theÂ minister said Â National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) through its determinations in July 2016, finalized the tariff for the fiscal year 2015-16, which on National Average was Rs. 10.90/kWh.

However, he said Â all power distribution companies (DISCOs) challenged the same in the Islamabad High Court.

The court directed NEPRA to re-determine the tariff for the FY 2015-16 .

NEPRA in compliance of the orders of the Court re-determined the tariff for all the DISCOs pertaining to the FY 2015-16, on September 18, 2017, on differential basis which works out as Rs. 11.38/kWh on National Average basis, which was Rs. 0.48/kWh higher than the earlier determined tariff of Rs. 10.90/kWh.

He said the increase of Rs. 0.48/kWh was mainly due to increase in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses and allowing write offs on provisional basis to DISCOs.

He said the T&D losses have been increased by around 1% from 15.23% to 16.28% at national level, whereas, provisional write offs of Rs 24,339 million have also been allowed.

The minister said before determining any tariff, all the concerned including consumers were given opportunity to participate in the proceedings and to file objections. Â

To a question, Aftab Ahmad saidÂ proposal was under consideration to set up more community centres in H-8/4 and I-8 Markaz.

He said Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has 30 motels in various parts of the country and not yet handed over to the provinces after passage of 18th amendment.

He said an amount of Rs 163.215 million has been spent on tourist information centres while Rs 119.672 million on publicity and promotion department during fiscal year 2016-17.

To another question, he said federal minister and state minister was entitled to use an official car maintained at the cost of the government in accordance with the rule. 18 CC staff car along with driver was being provided by the government to the minister and state minister, he added.

He said no limit for provision of petrol has been fixed for the ministers.