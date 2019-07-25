Sukkur-Multan Motorway vital for socio-economic development in Pakistan: China

BEIJING, July 25 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Thursday said that the newly-constructed Sukkur-Multan Motorway would be very important to economic and social development in Pakistan.

“I believe this project will be very important to the economic and social development in both the countries especially in Pakistan,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question.

The 392-kilometre Sukkur-Multan Motorway, which is known as M5 in Pakistan, is a part of the country’s Peshawar-Karachi Motorway and was completed two weeks ahead of scheduled time. The M5 was designed for speeds of up to 120 km with a total investment of around US $2.89 billion.

The spokesperson observed that newly constructed motorway was the biggest transport infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and one of the early completed projects.