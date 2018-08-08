Sukhera briefs inland revenue service probationers on IBNHLH Ministry responsibilites

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Probationers from “inland Revenue Service “ being trained Under Special Training Programme visited Lok Virsa and National Monument at Shakar Parrian on Wednesday.

Secretary Information, Broadcasting, National history and Literacy Division Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera briefed the group. He briefed the participants about the responsibilities and role of the Ministry and its attached departments.

Sukhera said that main responsibility of the Ministry of IBNHLH was to counter propaganda of anti-state elements and enemy countries. He said that the ministry was also responsible to promote national integrity and unity. He said that the ministry was using print, electronic and social media to achieve its objectives of countering enemy propaganda and promote national harmony. He said that responsibly of the information officers abroad was to promote positive image of the country and counter anti-Pakistan propaganda.