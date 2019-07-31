Sui Southern Gas enters into semi-final of 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR, Jul 31 (APP):Sui Southern Gas Company edged past Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) by solitary goal and took berth into the semi-final of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the third quarter-final match the players of Sui Southern Gas Company and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority were introduced to him. President KP Football Association Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary and international footballer Basit Kamal, Chief Commissioner Qazi Asif, Match Commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators also witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Sui Southern Gas Company, taking top position in the group-B wherein it played two matches and one win and a draw by taking four points, faced tough resistance against PCAA team, a runner-up of the group-C.

Both Sui Southern Gas Company and PCAA played well and gave each other a tough fight in the 90-minute play wherein SSGC made some good attacking moves.