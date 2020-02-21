Sufism promotes love, helps end hatred: minister

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP)::Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Sufism and Islamic mysticism is all about love and it urges shunning hatred against human beings.

He was addressing a conference titled ‘Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of human friendship, peace, tolerance and coexistence in the world’ at the Punjab University on Friday.

The minister said, “A person who practises high moral values in a real sense is not less than a Sufi.” He said that humanity comes first and a religion later. He also quoted few Hadees Sharif (Sayings and practices of Holy Prophet PBUH), highlighting the significance of humanity.

Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo both emphasised love and humanity, he added.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted promotion of Sufism, adding that Al-Qadir University was being set up in that regard.

The minister said that Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo are great personalities and their poetry highlights worship of Allah Almighty and love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that teachings of both these Sufis were beacon of light for the Muslims, adding that those who follow their teachings never indulge in hatred.

Sahibzada said, “We should love humanity and the message of these great Sufis will never let us fall down.” He said that if such conferences were held on regular basis, it would definitely help bring change among the young generation.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Qamar Ali Zaidi and others also spokes and paid glowing tribute to Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo.