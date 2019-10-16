‘Sufi Night’ to be held on Oct 26 at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Sufi Night will be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on October 26, aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi’s music.

Famous masters Qawwal Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad will perform in the Sufi night to entertain the audience at PNCA auditorium. They will present soulful and stirring touching Persian and Urdu ‘kalams’ of Sufi poets.

Sufi music is the devotional music of the Sufis, inspired by the works of Sufi poets, like Rumi, Hafiz, Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusrow and Khwaja Ghulam Farid. Qawwali is the most well known form of Sufi music and is most commonly found in the Sufi culture in South Asia.

Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal brothers are popular for their Sufi performances. They are considered the most popular Qawwal party in Pakistan and one of the only few left.

They have performed in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, India, Kenya, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Croatia, Turkey, Morocco, Greece, Egypt, Bulgaria, Tunisia, Belgium, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Romania, Mauritius, Hong Kong and South Africa.