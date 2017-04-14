Sufi Music Night mesmerized audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD April 14 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage on Friday evening organized ‘Punjabi Sufi Music Night’ to entertain the visitors of Lok Mela here at its open air theater.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, senior officials of Ministry of Culture Punjab province and a large number of people attended the Pujabi sufi night.

Renowned folk artists including Fazal Jutt, Alla Dita Lonay Wala, Saeen Zahoor, Qurban Niazi, Rubi Resham, Bushra Marvi and others performed in the musical show and enthralled the audience at jam packed open air theater.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address said that Lok Virsa welcomes and appreciates diversity and promote the diverse culture of the country. She said that Lok Mela is in full swing with all its festivities and thousands of people daily visiting Lok Mela.

A ten-day folk festival in full swing here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian Lok Virsa, started on April 7 and would continue till April 16.

More than 700 artists and artisans from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir participating in the ten-day event.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated free shuttle coach service to bring visitors from various points to Lok Virsa. The Lok Mela cultural activities can be live seen throughout the country and in many other parts of the world. For the first time Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theater especially for the young talent in the Lok Mela.

The traditional food stalls of all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir also attracting a large number of visitors and people.

A large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.

The Lok Mela would continue with all its festivities till April 16.